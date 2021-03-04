Turkey smashes through window at dentist’s office during patient appointments

National/World

FAIR OAKS, California (KOVR) — A break-in at a Fair Oaks dentist’s office during patient appointments proved to be a wild encounter.

The suspect smashed through a window of an examination room. But the culprit was no criminal, it was a wild turkey.

Photos show the unusual scene inside dentist Hailey Gregory’s Greenback Lane office. Shattered glass and the surprise guest.

A wild turkey that certainly did ruffle feathers with its ungraceful entrance, and it left a giant hole in the window.

With no plaque buildup to clean, this bird got plucked up and sent to the Gold Country Wildlife Rescue, where he’s now recovering.

Greg Grimm is treasurer of Gold Country Wildlife Rescue and says he has a theory about what this bird’s brain may have been thinking.

“Now the other thing that birds sometimes do when they see windows is that they see their reflection in the window, and especially if it’s during mating season, they may think it’s a competitor for their mate,” Grimm said.

It is mating season for wild turkeys and it wasn’t difficult to find other males fighting for dominance on this day. Only one managed to take on a reflection of himself.

This turkey, turning this dentist’s office into a combat zone, fowling up the flossing and fluoride treatments.

