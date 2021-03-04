Mario Monti Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of economist and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti.
Personal
Birth date: March 19, 1943
Birth place: Varese, Italy
Marriage: Elsa Monti
Children: Giovanni and Federica
Education: Bocconi University, Milan, degree in economics, 1965; Post graduate studies at Yale University
Religion: Catholic
Other Facts
Nicknamed Super Mario.
Honorary president of Bruegel, a think tank for economic policy.
President of Bocconi University.
Timeline
1970-1979 – Economics professor at the University of Turin.
1978-1994 – Writes economic commentary for Corriere della Sera, a daily newspaper.
1989-1994 – Rector of Bocconi University.
1994 – Becomes president of Bocconi.
1995-1999 – Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Internal Market, Financial Services and Financial Integration Customs, and Taxation.
1999-2004 – Member of the European Commission as Commissioner for Competition.
2001 – As the European Commission’s competition commissioner, Monti engineers the Commission’s block of GE’s $42 billion acquisition of Honeywell International.
2004 – The European Commission fines Microsoft more than $600 million for being in violation of EU competition law.
2005-2008 – Chairman of Bruegel, a think tank.
2005-2011 – International adviser to Goldman Sachs.
November 9, 2011 – Is named senator for life by Italian President Giorgio Napolitano.
November 16, 2011 – Is sworn in as Italy’s prime minister.
December 21, 2012 – Monti resigns.
February 24-25, 2013 – Monti’s bloc comes in fourth in parliamentary elections.
June 2013 – Resumes his role as president of Bocconi University, a position he had given up when he became prime minister.
