He lived through Spanish Flu, now 104-year-old Walter Kyle ‘glad’ to get COVID vaccine

DALLAS (KTVT) — Walter Kyle was almost two years old when the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic killed at least 50 million people worldwide.

Now, at 104 years old, he’s living through the coronavirus pandemic, having just received his second vaccination for COVID-19.

“I’m glad to be able to get it and I’m looking forward to the day we can go back to eating in the dining room,” said Kyle.

Born on Nov. 12, 1916 when Woodrow Wilson was president and World War I was underway, Kyle has lived in Dallas for 56 years.

He has lived at Presbyterian Village North, a senior living community in North Dallas for 12 years.

As of March 3, 2021, more than 216,000 Texans have received the coronavirus vaccine.

More than 42,000 people have died from the virus in Texas, trailing only California and New York.

