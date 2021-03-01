Dumped by pet sitter, dog reunited with owner

National/World

JUPITER, FL (WPBF) — Susan Friscia couldn’t help but laugh as she snuggled with her best friend, Marley.

“I love you so much,” she said, as her adopted pit bull licked her face.

Friscia has only had the 10-year-old dog for about a year, but the bond they share is evident.

“I don’t know what I’d do without her,” Friscia said. “I don’t think I would ever find a dog as great as she is.”

This week, Friscia had to go away, so the Palm Beach Gardens woman found a pet sitter for Marley.

It’s not clear exactly what happened, but the sitter vanished and so did Marley.

Marley was found on Wednesday wandering in The Shores community in Jupiter.

That good Samaritan brought Marley to Furry Friends clinic.

They determined Marley did have a microchip, but the information on it was not updated.

“There was probably somebody out there searching frantically,” said Pat Deshong, president of Furry Friends. “They never gave up.”

There was enough information on the microchip to lead staff to another animal rescue, who was able to find Susan’s name.

From there, two people at Furry Friends conducted a deep dive into social media, seeking out Susan’s friends.

Those friends were eventually able to contact Friscia and let her know Marley was at Furry Friends.

“I immediately got all her paperwork, and I got in the car, and I went to straight to Furry Friends,” she said.

“They brought the dog out. The dog leaped into her arms,” Deshong said. “It was a beautiful, tearful reunion. And we knew that they belonged together.”

“When she saw me, she just totally ran up to me and was licking me and hugging me and was so happy,” Friscia said. “And I was crying.”

Marley was unharmed.

Friscia said she doesn’t plan to waste too much time trying to find the pet sitter.

She has Marley back, and she said that’s what really matters.

“I’m so grateful to Furry Friends for bringing my baby back,” she said.

“It’s a great success story about going the extra mile for animals and for people and bringing them together and having a happy ending,” said Deshong. “It’s the best feeling in the world.”

