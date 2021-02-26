Deadly winter storms could be the most costly disaster in Texas history

National/World

Texas (KTVT) — The extreme winter weather could cost more than any storm in Texas history.

According to the Texas Tribune, the disaster could exceed 2017 damages from Hurricane Harvey — which cost the state $125 billion.

A water tower looms over Interstate 30 after a snow storm on February 18, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas (credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

While the hurricane devastated the Gulf Coast region of Texas, the winter storms impacted all 254 counties in the state.

So far, state and local governments have spent $90 million.

When factoring the losses the human cost must also be considered. In Harris County alone — which includes Houston — 16 people froze to death. Medical examiners determined all the victims died from hypothermia and most were found inside their homes.

When asked about residents in every county in the state having some type of loss from the winter storms Lee Loftis, the director of government affairs for the Independent Insurance Agents of Texas, said, “That is just unheard of.”

Loftis also said that it is too early to tally the total cost of destruction in Texas.

