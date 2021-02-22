Rapper pleading for an end to gun violence after shooting left his barbershop damaged

National/World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Killer Mike, a popular Atlanta rapper, songwriter, actor, and activist is pleading for an end to gun violence after someone shot up a barbershop he owns.

Killer Mike, whose real name is Mike Render, posted to his Instagram page the shooting happened over the weekend at his barbershop on Roosevelt Highway in the city of South Fulton.

Mike said two groups of men were shooting at each other when stray bullets struck his building. He posted several pictures that showed broken glass from damaged windows.

In the post, Killer Mike asked people to think about the consequences of gun violence.

“I wanna say to the brothers tho. Please consider what would have happened if one of y’all actually hit one another. The jail, the lawyer fees, the funeral cost and two black families loss. I’m glad y’all cud not hit the side of a barn with a shot gun cuz this am y’all all are alive.”

Mike said they were in the process of opening the business back up later this month. Due to the shooting, they will now have to push back the barbershop’s reopening.

In May of last year, Mike made an impassioned plea for an end to the violent protests in Atlanta after the police shooting of George Floyd.

In honor of Black History Month, CBS46’s Karyn Greer interviewed Killer Mike on how he gives back to the community that gave him fame.

