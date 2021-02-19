At least 1 person killed after small plane crashes into rig near Port of Los Angeles

National/World

At least one person died Friday when a small plane crashed into a semi tractor trailer near the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, officials said.

A person in the tractor trailer was transported to a Southern California hospital in serious condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The single-engine plane’s sole occupant died at the scene, fire officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said via Twitter that it was investigating the crash of the Piper PA-32 aircraft. The tweet said it was unclear if an NTSB investigator will travel to the site.

Media images from the wreck showed the engine and mangled front of the fuselage separated from the rest of the plane near a traffic stop.

Firefighters secured a small amount of fuel on the ground near the plane from spreading further.

The crash was reported around noon local time in an isolated area of the port, CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS reported.