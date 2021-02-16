This is the biggest drawing in the world made by one person

National/World

An artist based in Philadelphia has set a new record for the world’s largest drawing by an individual.

The art project, made by Dyymond Whipper-Young, spans 6,507 square feet. Whipper-Young, who is also an art teacher, used just black Crayola Project XL Markers to create the piece, which took a whopping 63 hours — over the course of 5 days — to complete.

The 24-year-old’s drawing surpasses the previous record held by Italian artist FRA!, who completed a drawing in 2020 that spanned over 6,100 square feet.

“I really believe that creativity is in all of us and with this exhibition and the drawing, the purpose is to inspire people to find their own creative pulse,” Whipper-Young said in a video sent to press.

The artist completed her drawing at the Mandell Center at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia, all in an effort to build excitement for a new installment called “Crayola IDEAworks: The Creativity Exhibition.”

The immersive exhibition, which spans 17,000 square feet, gives visitors the opportunity to do “interactive challenges that hone their skills,” Crayola IDEAworks writes on its website. “The four sections in this area, I, D, E, and A, will feature questions and puzzles that will determine creative strengths.”

Larry Dubinski, the president and CEO of The Franklin Institute, said in the press video that the “mission of The Franklin Institute is to inspire and empower people of all ages to explore and feed their curiosity.”

Whipper-Young’s work aims to do just that.

“Everything you see in this drawing is a reflection of what’s in Crayola IDEAworks,” Whipper-Young said in the video. “It has sea, it has land, it has space. You’ll really get to experience those things once you’re in IDEAworks.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this piece had the incorrect size for the art project. It spans 6,507 square feet.