Pair arrested in connection with Valentine’s day slaying

HACKETT, Arkansas (KFSM) — Two people from Fort Smith have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Hackett man on Valentine’s Day.

According to Capt. Phillip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Allen Workman, 46, and Jennifer Martin, 39, are being held at the Sebastian County Detention Center for the death of 34-year-old Stephen Basham.

Basham was shot several times in a Hackett apartment early Sunday (Feb. 14)) morning during a home invasion.

Workman is facing several charges including a 1st-degree murder charge and is being held without bond. Martin faces a 1st-degree battery charge and is being held on a $150,000 cash bond.

Pevehouse says weapons used during the home invasion have been recovered.

