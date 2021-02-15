Billboard truck spreads love messages across Baltimore

National/World

BALTIMORE, MD (WBAL) — One truck is bringing love notes to the streets of Baltimore as a way to spread the love this Valentine’s Day.

Live Baltimore has its own LED billboard truck that’s broadcasting messages of love across all 81 square miles of the city Sunday.

“(We) just wanted to find a way to send a valentine to everyone in Baltimore City,” said Annie Milli, executive director of Live Baltimore.

Over 100 of the messages, which were submitted from people all across Baltimore, are love notes to the city, neighbors and to others.

“Those submissions came from 49 different neighborhoods. They’re valentines to individual neighbors, to an entire block, to an entire neighborhood, or to everyone in Baltimore City,” Milli said.

But like every relationship, there were challenges.

“We ran into a few challenges. That’s right, we had a flat tire earlier in the day,” Milli said.

That coupled with a pandemic, the organizers said the message remains: Love will always win.

“You know what? That’s what love is like. There’s bumps and there’s challenges, but it all works out in the end, and we’re just happy to be out here,” Milli said.

Organizers said the idea came up this year because of the coronavirus pandemic as a way to pivot from the organization’s usual social-gathering events and bring the love directly to people this year.

“We feel so good to be out here doing this. It is just such a great city. We love this city so much and to be able to share the love with everybody that this truck comes in contact with today, it’s just such a great thing. It’s giving us a lot of great feelings and we’re so happy to be out here doing it,” Milli said.

The truck has been driving through the city since 10 a.m. Sunday and ended its journey at Harbor Hospital.

But the love won’t end there. The Live Baltimore team said they documented the truck’s eight-hour journey on social media using #IHeartCityLife.

