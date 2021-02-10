Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 1:32 pm

Pizza delivery driver slides on ice patch right into pool

Click here for updates on this story

    Rogers, Arkansas (KFSM) — A Domino’s delivery driver is okay after icy roads caused them to slide into a home pool in Rogers.

The accident happened Wednesday (Feb. 10) near Parkwood Drive and N. Turtle Creek Drive in Rogers around 11:30 a.m.

The driver hit a curve covered in ice, went through a fence and into the pool, according to police.

The delivery driver was not hurt in the accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content