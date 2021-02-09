Shooting at health care clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, leaves 5 injured

National/World

Five people were injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Tuesday at the Allina Health Care Clinic in Buffalo, Minnesota, according to Wright County spokesman John Holler.

Three people were critically injured and were airlifted out, he said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said there was an “active shooter situation and some improvised explosive devices.” The FBI and ATF are involved in the investigation because of the explosive devices, he said.

Images of the scene show several of the clinic’s front windows were shattered.

Holler told CNN there were no bombs on scene. However, at about 2:20 p.m., first responders took an item from inside the clinic and placed it into a spherical contraption attached to the back of a Minneapolis Police bomb squad truck, video from CNN affiliate WCCO shows.

Several other law enforcement agencies said they were responding to the incident.

The ATF St. Paul bureau said it was heading to the facility after reports of an “active shooter.” Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder also told CNN there was “zero indication” of a threat to Minneapolis but said police are sending resources to assist with the incident.

The Allina health clinic is located in Buffalo, Minnesota, a city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The clinic’s website describes the location as a convenient health care option and part of the Buffalo Crossroads family clinic.

Buffalo has a population of about 16,000 people, and the city’s residents are about 97.5% White with a median household income slightly above the state average, according to the US Census.