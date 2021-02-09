Mother walking baby in stroller hit by driver, left in street

National/World

Vineyard, California (KOVR) — A mother and baby are out of the hospital and recovering after being hit by a driver on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Before she knew it, her baby is on the ground,” said Harmeen Bassi.

And before Harmeen knew it, her aunt and baby cousin were in the hospital after a driver plowed into them in the middle of the day.

“He was coming so fast that she thought he was going to go straight,” Bassi explained.

Instead, she says the driver turned, hitting her aunt and 8-month-old cousin near Harney Way and Lucchesi Drive in Vineyard. Bassi was able to watch surveillance video of the incident and described to CBS13 what she saw.

“In the video, I just see him just jetting down Harney. And we all were like gasping because of how hard they were hit,” she said.

David Prasad lives in the neighborhood where the mother and baby were hit. He says people often drive fast and says what happened is terrible. “It’s just horrible,” he said.

The California Highway Patrol says it’s looking for a silver vehicle and tells CBS13 the driver could face felony hit and run charges.

“They should’ve slowed down and actually stopped,” Prasad said.

Bassi is now making it her mission to find the driver by sharing fliers around the neighborhood, hoping someone saw something and comes forward.

“Luckily they didn’t get run over. If it was just literally a second before she would’ve definitely got run over. The one thing that just doesn’t settle with me is that they ran away,” she said.

Both mom and baby are home recovering suffering from several bruises and scrapes.

