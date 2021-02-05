Donald Trump is no longer part of SAG-AFTRA

National/World

He didn’t want to be fired, so he quit.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday submitted his resignation from SAG-AFTRA, the union representing roughly 160,000 professionals, from actors and musicians to media professionals.

Trump’s resignation comes just weeks after the union’s National Board voted to have his membership reevaluated by a disciplinary committee, relating to what a press release at the time called Trump’s “role in inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.”

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” union president Gabrielle Carteris said. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

In his resignation letter, addressed directly to Carteris and made available by SAG-AFTRA on its official website, Trump wrote, “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” citing what he said were “policy failures.”

“Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, “Why isn’t the union fighting for me?” Trump, who was best known as the host of “The Apprentice” prior to entering office, wrote.

The video he referred to was a piece released last year in response to the union’s new health plan.

“You have done nothing for me,” Trump added, citing his pride in the appearances he made in films like “Home Alone 2” and “Zoolander.”

In response to Trump’s resignation, the union released a statement that simply read: “Thank you.”