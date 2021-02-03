Teachers return to their classrooms for first time in 11 months

National/World

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Across DeKalb County, teachers did something most of them haven’t done since the pandemic began. They walked into their school buildings to teach their students.

“Some teachers are very excited to come back. Some teachers are not,” said Brittney Caldwell, who teaches AP U.S. History at Cedar Grove High School.

Caldwell said she’s ready for the day her students can return if they choose to do so. She said most of her students have told her they plan to take their courses remotely through the end of the school year. Others, she said, are struggling as they try to learn from home.

“I think really the kids who need it the most are ready to come in,” Caldwell said, “and I think that there’s definitely space to accommodate, with safe guidelines, the kids that need to get back into the building.”

Caldwell said she understands some teachers’ concerns about face-to-face instruction, especially not knowing when they’ll have access to a COVID-19 vaccine. She wishes teachers could have the same choice students have.

Caldwell acknowledges there’s something that took away her stress. She has antibodies.

“I feel like I have more confidence in the situation because I’ve had COVID,” she said. “It was rough, but I got through it.”

A spokeswoman for the DeKalb County School District said no decision has been made about when students can return to school. She said families will be informed of their new return date two weeks in advance.

