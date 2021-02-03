Golden Globe Awards Fast Facts

National/World

Here is a look at the Golden Globe Awards, which are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

February 28, 2021 – The 78th Annual Golden Globes are scheduled to be presented with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler hosting. The ceremony typically takes place in January, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

January 5, 2020 – The 77th Annual Golden Globes are presented with Ricky Gervais hosting.

Facts

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), a group representing journalists from 55 countries, presents the awards.

The awards are presented in the fields of both television and motion pictures.

The motion picture awards were first presented in 1944.

Awards for television were first presented in 1955.

The Golden Globes were not regularly broadcast on TV until the early 1980s.

Meryl Streep is the actor with the most nominations – 32. She has eight wins, also a record.

January 7, 2008 – The HFPA announces the cancellation of the traditional Golden Globes ceremony due to the ongoing Writers Guild strike. The winners are announced during an hour-long press conference on January 13.

January 7, 2018 – At the 75th Annual Golden Globes a number of actresses and actors attend the event dressed in black to support the Time’s Up movement. The movement, launched at the start of the year by women and men from the entertainment industry, aims to combat sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

December 11, 2018 – The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announces a new award named the Carol Burnett Award. The award will be given annually to someone who “has made outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen,” according to a statement from the HFPA.

2021 Nominees (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman, – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Riz Ahmed – “The Sound of Metal”

Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”

Gary Oldman – “Mank”

Tahar Rahim – “The Mauritanian”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson – “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer – “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike – “I Care A Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy – “Emma”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

James Corden – “The Prom”

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “Hamilton”

Dev Patel – “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg – “Palm Springs”

Best Director – Motion Picture

David Fincher – “Mank”

Regina King – “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Chloe Zhao – “Nomadland”

Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”

Best TV series – Drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“The Great”

“Ted Lasso”

Complete list of nominees

2020 Winners (Selected)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“1917”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Renée Zellweger – “Judy”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Awkwafina – “The Farewell”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Taron Egerton – “Rocketman”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Sam Mendes – “1917”

Best TV series – Drama

“Succession”

Best TV series – Musical or Comedy

“Fleabag”

Complete list of winners