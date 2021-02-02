Skip to Content
National/World
By
Published 1:50 pm

New York police officer suspended after 9-year-old girl pepper sprayed

Click here for updates on this story

    Rochester, New York (WCBS) — A Rochester police officer has been suspended and two others are on administrative leave after pepper spraying a 9-year-old girl.

According to a statement from the department, the girl kicked an officer who was forcing her into a police vehicle Friday.

Officers were responding to a report of what they called “family trouble.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office is looking into the case.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content