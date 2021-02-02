‘Courtside Karen’ removed from Lakers, Hawks game after heckling Lebron James

National/World

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) — At least two fans sitting courtside at State Farm Arena in Atlanta were removed Monday night following a verbal interaction with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

With a little more than eight minutes left in the game, James had a heated exchange with a pair of Atlanta Hawks fans identified by the Washington Post as Chris and Juliana Carlos.

According to the Post, three on-court referees huddled with arena security after Juliana Carlos pulled down her mask to shout at James. The pair were then escorted away from the court.

Following the game, James said he was “happy fans are back in the stadium.”

“I missed that interaction,” he said. “I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction. I don’t think it was warranted to be kicked out.”

He later took to Twitter to say “Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!!”

The Lakers ultimately beat the Hawks 107-99, led by James and Anthony Davis who scored a combined 46 points.

