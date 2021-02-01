Two women were killed in murder-for-hire plot gone wrong, Louisiana sheriff says

National/World

Three men are facing murder charges after two women were killed — including the sister of one of the men — in a murder-for-hire plot gone wrong, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet.

During a press conference Monday, the sheriff said Beaux Cormier hired Andrew Eskine and Dalvin Wilson to kill a rape victim who was set to testify against him.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said that Cormier, 35, of Kaplan, Lousiana, Eskine, 25, of Carencro, Louisiana, and Wilson, 22, of Rayne, Louisiana traveled to Montegut, Louisiana to do surveillance on the residence and had, on a prior occasion, attempted to carry out the murder but were unsuccessful.

Montegut is about 70 miles southwest of New Orleans.

Shooting victim was protecting rape victim

On January 13, Wilson went to the home in Montegut and asked for the rape victim by name. Brittany Cormier, Beaux’s sister, told the shooter that it was her, in an attempt to protect the victim, the sheriff said, noting that she was “accepting her fate to save the life of the actual victim.”

Brittany Cormier was shot along with her neighbor, Hope Nettleton, who was at the home visiting and had tried to fight off the shooter, according to Soignet. Both women died at the scene. Neither woman was the person the suspects were hired to kill, according to the sheriff.

“We don’t get these types of things happen, double homicides, in Terrabonne Parish,” the sheriff said. “Especially, Montegut, [it’s] is a small town.”

He added: “There were good people that ended up dying.”

Beaux Cormier, Wilson and Eskine are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Although Eskine was not at the scene of the crime, he is also being charged in the murders because he facilitated the vehicle and helped make the plan, the release said.

“This really hit that community hard so we worked real hard to bring peace to the families and the community,” the sheriff said of the arrests.

It is unknown if any of the suspects have attorneys. The criminal complaint in the case is not yet available, the sheriff’s office told CNN.

The DA wants to keep suspects off the streets

Terrebonne Parish District Attorney Joseph Waitz told reporters that he was in the process of scheduling a meeting with the victims before deciding on whether to seek the death penalty in these cases, though, he said, the death penalty is “absolutely on the table.”

According to jail records, all three suspects remain in custody of the Terrebonne Sheriff’s office. They are being held on a $2 million bond each, Waitz said, adding that he is considering filing a motion to increase the bond amounts in order to keep them behind bars.

“These are very very dangerous people, I do not want them on the streets,” the DA said.