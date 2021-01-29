Small blast goes off near Israeli embassy in New Delhi

National/World

A small blast went off close to the Israeli embassy in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Friday afternoon, damaging the windows of parked vehicles.

New Delhi police said a “very low intensity improvised device” went off around 5 p.m. local (6.30 a.m. ET) in the center of the city. No injuries were reported.

“The incident is under investigation by the authorities in India who are in contact with the relevant Israeli authorities,” Israel’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement. No emissaries or embassy staff were harmed, the ministry added.