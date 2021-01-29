After decades of searching, son finds father through DNA test

National/World

DARTMOUTH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A Massachusetts man’s decades-long search for his biological father is finally over, thanks to a DNA test.

Jason Campbell grew up in Worcester under difficult circumstances and never knew his father. And his dad, Mark Goujon, never knew about him.

That was until the past November when the two finally met for the very first time. It was a surprise reunion organized by Jason’s wife, Jen.

“I come down the stairs and I could see two people up there and I see my dad and I just embrace him, gave him a hug. It felt so good to put your arms around your dad and to know he loves you and you love him,” Campbell said.

His quest to locate his biological father began when Campbell was a teenager but the breakthrough came when he took a DNA test.

Goujon’s brother had taken the same test and a miracle match more than 40 years in the making was complete.

“It was great I mean it was a lot of emotions ‘cause it was like — It’s been 42 years and a DNA test,” said Campbell.

“I can’t really explain it other than I just knew. I just knew,” said Goujon.

Since their first meeting, father and son have spent a lot of time catching up. Both said they’re grateful to have found each other.

Campbell also learned he has a half-brother and Goujon found out that he’s a grandfather of two.

“There’s no words to explain that feeling to know that you had a dad out there and I wasn’t just left behind. He just didn’t know about me,” said Campbell.

