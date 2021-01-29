2 teens to be part of inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts

National/World

SIMI VALLEY, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — Two Simi Valley teens will be part of the first class of female Eagle Scouts this year.

Dana Miller, 19, and Laura Allen, 18, are set to be among the nation’s first female Eagle Scouts, the highest rank in the Scouts, on Feb. 8.

Miller said her brother was an Eagle Scout and jumped at the chance to become one herself.

“I’ve always looked up to the Eagle Scouts I know so when I was given the chance to join the Scouts BSA program and possibly become one myself I was ecstatic,” she said in a statement.

The organization says only about 6% of scouts achieve the rank, which requires them to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges; research, organize and complete a large community service project; and take on a leadership role within their troop and community.

“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Dana and Laura for their significant accomplishment,” George Villalobos, executive and CEO of Ventura County Council Scouts, said in a statement.

Scouts BSA, which was previously known as the Boy Scouts of America, only began accepting girls into its ranks in 2017.

