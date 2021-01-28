Puppy scammers target families

National/World

OMAHA, Nebraska (WOWT) — Another warning tonight about puppy scams. Victims paying to get one are coming to the metro area only to find they’re barking up the wrong tree.

Before bringing home Elle, the Albrecht’s searched online for puppies. Linda discovered some ads are scams to take money from lonely dog lovers during the pandemic.

She posted warnings and in turn, the scammers used her address. So, a half dozen buyers have come to the couple’s Gretna home to pick up puppies that don’t exist.

“My first question usually is do you have kids in the car? I know they’re going to be returning to that car without a puppy. How sad that someone is going to be not to mention the money and time they’re out,” said Linda.

The Better Business Bureau has seven cases in the last week involving victims from around the county who have been told by scammers that the kennels are located in the Omaha area. That’s not true and those puppy buyers lost up to 15-hundred dollars each.

The bureau president Jim Hegarty advises anyone in the market for an animal companion should insist on a live video meeting with the seller and pet before sending any money.

