Cancer-stricken teacher asks for sick day donations from colleagues

MELBOURNE BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Brian Meisenburg has been a music teacher at Gemini Elementary School in Brevard County for 16 years.

The 40-year-old father of two says it is his dream job, but in September his dreams came crashing down with the diagnosis of stage 4 cancer in his colon and liver.

Since September, he has been undergoing chemo and his sick days have been ticking down.

On Facebook, his wife recently put out a call for help from fellow employees of the school district asking them to donate sick days to her husband.

The school system allows anyone who works in the system to donate a sick day to a bank or donate sick days to a particular person.

If Meisenburg goes on short-term disability, he will only get 60% of his pay, so he said the donated sick days would be incredibly valuable.

“It’s just one thing less to stress about, obviously, when you are going through treatment,” Meisenburg said.

