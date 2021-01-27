Scammers targeting Wisconsinites promising to get them vaccinated for COVID

National/World

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Wisconsinites are being targeted by scammers who are promising to get them vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Better Business Bureau serving Wisconsin officials say people who have received Facebook messages trying to lure them into the scam.

“Don’t get your medical information off of a Facebook posting. Look where you are getting your information from. You’re not going to be able to jump in line. You’re not going to be able to have someone come to your home and do this at this point,” Jim Temmer of the Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin said.

BBB officials say the scammers will tell you they can administer the vaccine at your home.

“Contact your health care providers. Listen to good, local news sources,” Temmer said. “You can go to the state and government website.”

They may ask for your health insurance information or even your social security number. The BBB has one more warning — you shouldn’t post pictures of yourself with your vaccination card on social media.

“Any time you post something with your personal information on it, it’s not a good idea. We usually see these when it comes to sporting event tickets or concert tickets will hold it up, but then the barcode and copy it and create a false ticket with it. If it’s something up there I would be very leery about it. You never know who is seeing that,” Temmer said.

