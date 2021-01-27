Here’s a place where you can toss your ex to the wolves for Valentine’s Day

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLEBURG, PA (WNEP) — T&D’s Cats of the World is an animal rescue near Middleburg that takes in all kinds of critters, even tigers.

The pandemic has affected T&D’s like many other businesses and nonprofits. The rescue cut back on volunteers and canceled its biggest fundraiser of the year.

“We’re still being cautious because there are more animals that we’re learning about that can get COVID from people, so we’re just being a little more cautious,” Jennifer Mattive said.

Mattive and her family run T&D’s and are holding a special fundraiser for Valentine’s Day.

“We call it ‘Toss Your Ex to the Wolves,'” Mattive said.

Yes, there are real wolves involved, but luckily, “Toss Your Ex to the Wolves” isn’t taken literally. A volunteer had the idea last Valentine’s Day.

“She makes these homemade dog treats, actually homemade wolf treats we’ll call them,” Mattive said.

For a $5 donation, you can buy one of the treats and T&D’s will write a name on it.

“An ex-boss or ex-employee, ex-spouse, ex-girlfriend, boyfriend something like that,” Mattive said.

And then they get tossed to the wolves for Valentine’s Day.

T&D’s currently has seven wolves. They are all rescues, and most were previously kept as pets.

Mattive says there is one rule when it comes to the cookies — no politics.

“It’s just for fun. It’s more for fun than anything. Especially being in the winter, not much to do, we’re hoping to make people smile a little bit and get a kick out of it,” Mattive said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.