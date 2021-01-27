A tornado strikes Florida’s capital, forcing the closure of Tallahassee International Airport

National/World

A tornado-spawning storm tore across the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, damaging Tallahassee International Airport.

The city posted photos of a hangar ripped apart and a small plane flipped upside down

“Due to impacts from the severe weather moving through the area, Tallahassee International Airport is temporarily closed for damage assessment,” the airport tweeted.

“Currently, no injuries are reported. Updates will be posted as they become available.”

A tornado warning was in effect until 12:30 p.m ET Wednesday.

Radar indicated the tornado moved near or over the airport. At around noon, the twister was tracking across southern parts of the city.

