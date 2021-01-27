2 escaped inmates tried to rob a business

National/World

FLORENCE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — After escaping from the Florence prison on Saturday, two inmates tried to rob a business, the Arizona Department of Public Safety revealed on Tuesday.

DPS released a surveillance photo of David Harmon and John Charpiot at the Florence business. The attempted robbery happened on Saturday night, the same night the pair escaped from the prison. The duo are seen wearing white long-sleeved shirts with white masks around their chins. It appears both are wearing dark pants while Charpiot is wearing glasses. DPS didn’t say which business it was or what time the robbery happened. Investigators said both men have medical issues and may try to visit drug stores or pharmacies.

Prison officials released Harmon and Charpiot went missing when they missed count around 8:30 p.m. They believe the men moved an air conditioning unit, broke into a tool room and used those tools to break out of prison. A $70,000 reward is being offered for both fugitives.

Charpiot is a convicted child molester and is serving 35 years. Harmon is doing a 100-year sentence for kidnapping and burglary but has escaped before.

DPS said on Monday it is focusing on the area near the prison and believe the two men could be hiding there. However, Harmon has ties to Mexico.

