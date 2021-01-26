Investigators expected to reveal more about Zappos founder death

National/World

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) — Investigators are expected to reveal more about a fire in New London that killed the founder of a popular online shoe company.

The New London police and fire department announced that they would release a new report on the death of 46-year-old Tony Hsieh Tuesday.

Hsieh died in a shed behind his house on Pequot Avenue back on Nov. 18, 2020.

Police said he was transported to a hospital, but died a week afterward.

Hsieh was the founder of Zappos.

According to published reports, his friends feared that his use of nitrous oxide and his love of candles may have caused the fire.

A friend told the Daily Mail that the laughing gas had become as important to Hsieh as alcohol.

Dispatcher recordings revealed that Hsieh was initially “barricaded” in the shed on Nov. 18.

New London police said when they arrived at the fire, Hsieh was locked inside a storage area.

He was brought to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital, then airlifted to the Bridgeport Hospital Burn Unit.

The state medical examiner said that Hsieh died from complications of smoke inhalation. The death was ruled accidental.

