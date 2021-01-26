Former Wauwatosa officer Joseph Mensah sworn in as Waukesha County Deputy

National/World

WAUKESHA, WI (WDJT) — Former Wauwatosa police officer Joseph Mensah has been sworn in as a Waukesha County Deputy Sheriff.

The news came Tuesday, Jan. 26.

According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department Mensah will enter a supervised field training program. Sheriff Eric Severson said Mensah progressed through “an extensive, thorough and exhaustive hiring process”.

“While some have expressed concerns about Mr. Mensah’s past use of force, I assembled a team who exhaustively reviewed Mr. Mensah’s previous work history,” Sheriff Severson said in a statement posted on Facebook. “I have concluded along with Milwaukee DA, Wauwatosa PD, Milwaukee PD, as well as independent investigation conducted by Wauwatosa Police and Fire commission that Mr. Mensah’s use of force was consistent with the Federal and State laws, Wisconsin training and uniformly applied police policy.”

Sheriff Severson said this is consistent with all other investigations.

Mensah resigned from the Wauwatosa Police Department at the end of November. Mensah has been involved in three deadly shootings over the course of five years, but has been cleared of any wrongdoing in each case. There were numerous calls for the Wauwatosa police department to fire him.

