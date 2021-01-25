CT among the worst states retire, according to a new study

National/World

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut ranks among the worst states in which to retire, a new study suggested.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released a report Monday on 2021’s Best States to Retire.

Connecticut was 43rd on the list, which made it the 8th worst.

WalletHub said it looked at affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

Here’s how Connecticut’s metrics contributed to its ranking:

43rd in adjusted cost of living

21st in annual cost of in-home services

49th in WalletHub ‘taxpayer’ ranking

21st in elderly-friendly labor market

19th in healthcare facilities per capita

38th in COVID-19 positive testing rate in the past week

The best states in which retire include Florida, Colorado and Delaware.

The bottom three worst include Mississippi, New York and New Jersey.

