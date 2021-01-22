Medical examiner releases sketch, seeks help identifying man found dead after NE Portland shooting

National/World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, along with Portland police, are asking for help identifying a man found dead after a shooting last week.

The victim was found dead at around 4:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of Northeast 100th Avenue after officers responded to a shots fired call.

Last week, police released a description of the victim, but he has yet to be identified.

On Friday, the medical examiner released a sketch of the victim hoping someone will recognize him. The medical examiner also released more details about the unidentified man.

The victim was described as white, possibly Hispanic, between the ages of 30 and 40. He was 5 feet 9 inches tall and 169 pounds with short dark hair, a goatee and mustache. He had a surgical scar on his right ankle and several tattoos including:

Left arm: color images of a cross, a torch, and a heart

Left forearm: inscriptions “Miguel” and “7”

Left hand: two faded, unidentifiable black tattoos

The victim was wearing:

A gray and blue Iconic brand hooded sweatshirt, size large

A black Delta Pro Weight t-shirt, size large

Gray denim Calvin Klein jeans, size 32.

Blue Michael Kors underwear, size large

Black Avenger boots, size 10.5

Anyone with information about the victim’s identity is asked to call the medical examiner at 503-988-0055 and reference case number MU-210112-254.

If anyone has information about the homicide, including the identity of the suspect or the whereabouts of the suspect prior to the homicide, they are encouraged to contact Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395 or Detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

