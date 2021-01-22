Man charged after recording device found in bathroom

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

CARTHAGE, TN (WSMV) — The sheriff’s department confirmed a man was arrested for putting a recording device in a bathroom at a cheerleading gym in Smith County and could be connected to a similar incident.

Andrew Halford was unlawful photographing and criminal attempt on Thursday. The arrest of Halford comes after the Smith County Sheriff’s office said a recording device at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics.

The sheriff’s department said Halford was an instructor at Smith County Elite Cheerleading and Gymnastics as well as Premier Athletics in Franklin.

A camera was found inside a girls’ changing and restroom at Premier Athletics. It contained videos of 60 females, mostly minors. Franklin Police detectives believe the suspect had been intermittently staging the camera to capture video in the restroom since September.

Police, working with Premier Athletics management have identified 47 of the 60 victims and are in the process of notifying their parents. Detectives are working to identify the remaining 13 victims.

Halford was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at his Murfreesboro home. He has been charged and is in the Smith County jail.

On Friday afternoon, Franklin Police told News 4 that the “case at Premier Athletics in Franklin is still under review.” They added “no charges have been filed, but they are expected.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.