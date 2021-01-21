Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WPMT) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Lancaster County sold a winning Mega Millions® ticket worth $1 million for Tuesday night’s drawing.

The ticket matched all five white balls are drawn, 10-19-26-28-50, but not the yellow Mega Ball 16, to win $1 million, less applicable withholding, the Lottery said.

Gingrich`s Food Market, in Bainbridge, earns a $5,000 selling bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Mega Millions® prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

More than 261,500 other PA Lottery Mega Millions® tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 54,800 tickets purchased with Megaplier®. Players should check every ticket, every time, the Lottery said.

There was no jackpot-winning ticket sold for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, which boosted the jackpot to a $970 million annuity value, or $716.3 million cash.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.