DoorDash $500K donation kicks off CT restaurant relief fund

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (Hartford Business Journal) — The Connecticut Restaurant Association (CRA) announced Thursday that it has partnered with the DoorDash delivery app to launch a fund to help struggling food businesses.

San Francisco-based DoorDash will contribute $500,000 to get the fund started, according to the CRA, part of the company’s $10 million national grant program.

“In the midst of historically challenging times for local restaurants, DoorDash’s contribution to the Connecticut Restaurant Relief Fund will provide much needed financial support for local businesses throughout our state,” said CRA Executive Director Scott Dolch.

Restaurants can apply to the fund starting Jan. 25 at ctrestaurantrelief.org for one-time, $5,000 grants. Awards will be based on available funds and are limited to one per restaurant group.

Third-party delivery providers like DoorDash and Uber Eats have been criticized by some restaurant owners as prohibitively expensive, wiping out profits and controlling customer data.

Amid rising controversy about the role of delivery apps during the pandemic, DoorDash announced this fall that it would launch a $200 million, five-year effort to support restaurants and delivery staff nationwide.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.