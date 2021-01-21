Brewery sells out of beer honoring President Joe Biden

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

WILMINGTON, Delaware (KYW) — A Wilmington brewer’s beer honoring President Joe Biden is such a hit that they can’t keep it in stock. Wilmington Brew Works just sold out of another batch of cans of Rail Car One.

The IPA is a tribute to the president’s time riding Amtrak to and from Washington, D.C. throughout his career.

The brewery still has the beer on tap, and they plan to release more cans in two weeks.

Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. During his inaugural address, Biden urged Americans to come together to end an “uncivil war” in a country that’s deeply divided after four years under former President Donald Trump.

The president is a proud Delawarean, and the First State is just as proud to claim him. Those at some of the president’s favorite eateries in Wilmington watched his inauguration with excitement.

“Everybody’s proud of Delaware today,” Tony Matulas said. “Everybody.”

Some Delawareans were among the 1,000 selected to attend the scaled-down inauguration in person. They included the Fightin’ Blue Hens drumline from the president’s alma mater, the University of Delaware.

Alpha Kappa Alpha, the historically Black sorority Vice President Kamala Harris pledged at Howard University, is honoring her historic accomplishment. There are a lot of emotions surrounding Wednesday’s inauguration, and many were bursting with pride at their new vice president.

Meanwhile, local Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters burst with pride on Wednesday to watch Vice President Kamala Harris make history.

Zoom watch parties were the theme of the day. In addition, families huddled around their TV with children. Howard University alum Monica Lewis was born in Pennsylvania, grew up in Delaware, and is a Howard alumnus.

“I just feel doubly blessed, if that’s possible to have [President Joe Biden] and Kamala Harris serving in these roles,” Lewis said.

Her children, 17-year-old Courtney and 9-year-old Evan, are taking it all in alongside her.

“It just means that anything is possible,” Courtney said, “especially seeing a woman of color going into office and holding such great power. It’s just influential for everyone, young girls, little boys like Evan.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.