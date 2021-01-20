Metro Atlanta joins the nation to honor those lost to COVID-19

National/World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — On the eve of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris’ inaugurations, they invited Americans across the nation to come together to remember those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The death toll in the United States hit 400,000 Tuesday.

They hosted a ceremony in Washington D.C. featuring the first-ever lighting of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those who died. The invocation was by Cardinal Wilton Gregory who was Archbishop of Atlanta from 2005 to 2019.

Several locations in Atlanta honored those who had died in the pandemic. Atlanta City Hall was illuminated and the canopy at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport was lit in an amber color late Tuesday afternoon. In Lilburn, the largest Hindu temple outside India, BAPS Atlanta, was also draped in amber light to honor the dead.

