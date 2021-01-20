Business owner says gun sales highest he’s seen

National/World

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Gun sales often rise during transitions of power, and businesses are currently doing well despite the pandemic.

“They’re buying (guns) up so fast, it’s not funny,” Bert Nelson said.

Nelson has been selling guns since the late 1970s. He said he’s never seen anything like the sales that he had in the last nine to ten months.

“I’ve seen an increase in our business because people have become fearful and then the riots out west and in New York, that has just driven it out the top,” Nelson said.

The display cases are either empty or far less than filled and ammunition is in short supply.

“It started with the riots in Seattle, and people becoming fearful for their lives,” Nelson said.

Nelson says a good number of the people who have purchased guns in the last few months have never owned guns before.

“That’s probably the biggest percentage of my business right now is first time gun owners,” Nelson said.

State background check data does show a significant increase in 2020 when compared to 2019.

Nelson says they stress training for people buying guns for the very first time. He adds that over the years changes in political leadership can also drive people to buy guns sooner if they fear stricter gun control is coming.

“That drives the fear in people to get something before they can’t,” Nelson said.

However, Nelson believes the current buying of guns is driven by a desire for personal protection.

“It doesn’t matter what part of society you’re from, they’re buying guns,” Nelson said.

