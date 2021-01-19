UConn’s testing measures catch 76 COVID cases among students ahead of spring semester

National/World

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — Dozens of COVID-19 cases were detected during the University of Connecticut’s spring semester re-entry testing.

The university reported that its dual testing measures prevented 76 active coronavirus cases, the majority of which were asymptomatic, from entering into the residential student body.

The spring semester started on Tuesday.

Students who live in the Storrs and Stamford residence halls were required to test at home between Jan. 10 and 13. Even if they tested negative there, they were tested again in person over the weekend during the spring semester move-in process.

The school said that procedure caught 56 cases during the at-home testing, and another 20 among students who’d initially tested negative but developed the virus in the meantime before coming back to campus and testing positive on site Saturday or Sunday.

“UConn also plans to nearly double the amount of student tests conducted during the fall semester, up from 45,000 then to 75,000-plus in spring, along with expanding the pooled saliva testing and wastewater testing throughout spring semester,” said Stephanie Reitz, university spokesperson.

