Teen constructs plan to help seniors get COVID-19 vaccinations

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

STOCKTON, Califronia (KCRA) — As a violinist, Kevin Manshadi has had the honor of playing second chair, a supportive role in any orchestra. When it comes to the 13-year-old’s aspirations of becoming a doctor, that same spirit plays out.

“I thought, ‘I want to help humanity. I want to help everyone in the best way that I can,'” Kevin said.

His mission to help others has been ingrained in him by his family and has led him to a new project aimed at helping seniors get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Driving by myself, I didn’t really want to do, in case I had any after-effects,” 88-year-old Norma Dion told KCRA 3.

Kevin’s plan is to raise $10,000 on GoFundMe, which will go toward ride-share vouchers seniors like Dion may use to get to and from vaccination sites.

“So they can get an Uber transportation from their home, or wherever they’re at, to the vaccination center,” Kevin said.

His plan has been an inspiration, not only to his family but for others in the community.

“It makes me feel like I’ve done my job right, as a parent, and, of course, my wife, also,” Dr. Ramin Manshadi said.

“Being 13, and thinking about others, is quite impressive,” Debbie Hightower, Dion’s daughter told us.

San Joaquin Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park also sang Kevin’s praises.

“I’m so proud of Kevin, and I’m so impressed, and it’s an idea that we can really apply in real life. It’s really going to help some people and I believe it will actually save lives,” Park said.

Kevin hopes to reach his goal once the vaccine is made available to people 65 years and older in San Joaquin County. He also has long-term plans for how to contribute in the future.

“I’m planning on becoming a cardiologist like my father, and helping the community, saving lives,” Kevin said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.