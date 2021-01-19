MLK Day celebrations go virtual because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

National/World

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGDALE, AR (KFSM) — There were no parades or large gatherings but people across the country including in our area still found ways to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

For the past three years, Springdale has held a parade from Parson’s Stadium to the Jones Center where they held a unity celebration but for the Fourth Annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, plans had to change because of Covid-19.

Founder and director Alice Gachuzo-Colin says she started the celebration because Springdale has come to love everyone.

“He said you should be judged on what you have and your character and not who you are as your color,” Gachuzo-Colin said. “Not your religion, not your race, not your ethnicity, not your language, not your status. You know none of that should matter and in Springdale, literally none of that matters.”

A bench and plaque honoring Dr. King were dedicated during the celebration. She hopes the bench will be a place people go to reflect.

“You don’t think of Dr. King running and fighting, you think of him sitting and thinking and using his strength and vision and his purpose of who he was,” she said. “He did a lot of that through just sitting and being silent and I think that bench will be a strong reminder.”

Luther George Park, two area non-profits and six people were honored today for the work they do that organizers say embodies Dr. King.

Raven Cook was one of the recipients of the envision award. She teaches African American History in schools during Black History Month.

“My Mom and Dad often say you can’t know where you’re going until you know where you’ve been,” Cook said. “So, it’s really important to know that people have laid the foundation, like Alice, for us to be able to stand today and do the things we do and to aspire to have some of the things we have.”

Cook thinks it’s important for people to understand that Martin Luther King Jr. Day isn’t just one day, and Black History Month isn’t just one month.

“We celebrate the contributions of all people of color, black people all year round but today it’s really special to have a moment to celebrate the life of Dr. King,” she said.

There were several other virtual events held to honor Dr. King. The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith held an online panel discussion and in Fayetteville, the University held a virtual noon-day celebration.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.