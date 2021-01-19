Miami family wants girl’s killer caught

National/World

MIAMI (WFOR) — The search continues for the person responsible for the shooting over the weekend which killed six-year-old Chassidy Saunders and injured two others.

The shooting happened Saturday night behind a Burger King on NW 6th Place and 55th Avenue. A makeshift memorial of balloons, pink teddy bears, a sign that urges people to “stop senseless gun violence” mark the spot where she died.

Monday night a candlelight vigil was held in memory of Saunders. Speakers mourned the loss of this innocent life and condemned the violence that plagues their community.

“It’s a very difficult time, losing a child, especially a child this young,” said state Rep. James Bush III. “Enough is enough. We have to stop this. When you start killing our babies, you’ve drawn the line.”

Saunders was reportedly at a birthday party when the shooting happened.

Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvahlo posted Chassidy’s picture on Instagram and called the shooting “inconceivable” and “unconscionable.”

Saunders’ grandmother said the little girl was packed with charm.

“She was a diva, a real diva. She loved lipstick, makeup, and hair, and lip gloss. If you know anything out there, please, please, justice for my grandchild, please, please,” she said.

A woman in her 20s who was shot is listed in critical but stable at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The third person shot, a man in his 20s, walked to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was treated and since been released.

