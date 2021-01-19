Man arrested for stabbing ex-girlfriend’s father

National/World

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) — A man was arrested for stabbing the father of his ex-girlfriend.

Meriden police said they charged Justin Ramirez with first-degree assault, strangulation and disorderly conduct.

The incident happened on Monday just after 11:30 p.m. on East Main Street in Meriden. Police said they received a number of 911 calls.

When they arrived, they said they found a man who appeared to be suffering from several stab wounds. The victim had to be transported to Hartford Hospital.

The victim told officers that the incident stemmed from a domestic issue involving his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Ramirez was identified as the suspect.

Police said they made contact with Ramirez at the East Main Street address where the stabbing happened.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Ramirez was held on a $75,000 bond and given a court date of Tuesday.

Police said the victim was released from the hospital and should make a full recovery.

