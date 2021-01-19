ASU is investigating fraternity after holding massive weekend party amid surging COVID cases

National/World

TEMPE, Arizona (KPHO/KTVK) — A massive off-campus Arizona State University fraternity party is now under investigation.

Pictures and videos of the party reportedly thrown by Lambda Chi Alpha have surfaced on social media, showing most weren’t wearing a mask.

Both ASU and the ASU Police Department said they’re aware of the party and the university is actively looking into it. The situation has people in the community upset.

While Arizona continues to be one of the worst COVID-19 hot spots in the world, this party makes it seem like ASU students don’t seem to care.

“It was really frustrating since the beginning that we had a really simple job to do to keep everyone safe, and my peers weren’t willing to do that,” said Sukhmani Singh, a recent ASU grad.

Singh tweeted about the party, upset by what she and her friends were seeing on social media.

“ASU administration, [ASU president] Dr. [Michael] Crow, whoever it is, they can’t be our babysitters. We’re adults, and we should be making conscious and smart decisions,” said Singh.

Arizona’s Family asked the university about the off-campus party, and a spokesperson said the situation has been brought to their attention and they’re looking into it.

ASU PD said it has also been notified of the incident, but they don’t have the jurisdiction to investigate because the party was off-campus.

ASU PD added it’s highly unlikely any university department would approve such a gathering during the pandemic.

“It shows ignorance. It shows disrespect,” said Dr. Shad Marvasti with the University of Arizona College of Medicine in Phoenix.

Dr. Marvasti said an event like this could be a virus super-spreader.

He said it’s especially disappointing given the university’s involvement in trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“The university as a whole and the researchers have taken such a leadership role with innovative research and into COVID-19 modeling, as well as new technologies to help with testing and treatment, and to see such a contrast in terms of behavior of students is just unacceptable,” Dr. Marvasti said.

Now, both Marvasti and Singh hope the university cracks down on the fraternity to impose consequences.

Because the party was held off campus, we also asked Tempe police if they’re also investigating on their end, but they told us they couldn’t look into this until Tuesday.

