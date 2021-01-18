Skip to Content
Man exposes himself to an elderly woman, arrested on multiple charges

    Kalihi, HI (KITV) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after an incident in Kalihi.

Police say the suspect exposed himself to a 68-year-old woman around 7:50 a.m. A 28-year-old man confronted the suspect and told him to leave the area.

The suspect then threatened the 28-year-old man with a knife and fled on foot.

Police located the male suspect and arrested him for Sex Assault in the fourth degree, Terroristic Threatening, and Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the third degree.

