Man accused of shooting near Omaha Zoo is arrested

    OMAHA, Ne (WOWT) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in South Omaha on Thursday.

Robert Nemeth, 28, was booked in Douglas County for a gun used in a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person, and possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Police went to a King Kong restaurant on South 13th Street for a shooting on Thursday at 4:31 p.m. When they arrived, officers found Christopher Meadows, 22, in the parking lot of King Kong with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Meadows was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for his injuries. Police say the car involved in the shooting is a 2005-2010 white Chevy Cobalt.

