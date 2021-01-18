Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless helping metro-Atlanta families in need

National/World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Thanks to Covid-19, nonprofits are struggling to do more with less money.

The need for help is greater than ever as many people are unemployed and need assistance putting food on the table.

Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless workers loaded up their trucks Sunday preparing for their annual Martin Luther King event.

“For us, it’s actually been nonstop, we’re one of the few nonprofits that’s continued going throughout the crisis,” said Hosea Williams III, with Hosea Feed the Hungry.

Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless has been serving people for 50 years. Since Covid hit, the organization says demand for help has increased by 20%.

“Ever since March and everything really hit, and impacted, our numbers have pretty much increased,” Williams added.

The nonprofit hosts Martin Luther King Day events every year serving dinners to the hungry. Due to the coronavirus, this year they’re having drive-throughs and walk-ups.

“For the MLK event we’re giving out blankets, PPE gear, warming bundles, food, fresh produce,” Williams said.

They have enough food and supplies to serve 1,000 people, and they expect to hit that easily this year.

“Sometimes when we get to work, there are families lined up and ready for food boxes, or rent money assistance, and other things like that,” added Williams, “Some of the families really need it, this is their last hope.”

This organization helps families all year round.

