Police ask for help in locating missing teen

    GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.

Brianna Hoard was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Northeast Hale Place.

Brianna is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings and no shoes.

Anyone who knows Brianna’s location is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-823-3333.

No further details were released about this case.

