Nashville Public Library suspends curbside service due to planned protest Sunday

    NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Public Library will suspend curbside service and computer reservations at their main location on Sunday, due to a planned protest at the capitol building.

The protest, called the “Tennessee Freedom Event,” is connected to a call for rallies at every state capitol in the country.

The library’s main downtown location is located just a few blocks from the capitol.

The library has not said if they will suspend services during a second planned protest on Inauguration Day.

