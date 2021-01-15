Man arrested on child rape charges by U.S. Marshals

National/World

YORK, Pennsylvania (WPMT) — On Jan. 12, the York County Sheriff’s Office, along with the United States Marshal Service and West Manchester Police Department arrested William R. Taylor, 60, of York on multiple felony charges including rape, two counts of indecent assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, or rape which occurs by forcible compulsion or threat.

Taylor was then transported for his preliminary arraignment before being taken to York County Prison.

The charges stem from 1996 when the victim reportedly lived with Taylor and his wife between the ages of two and 12 and would periodically visit the residence after moving out when she was in the area to visit friends. This went on until the victim was 13 to 14 years old.

The victim claims that they were molested by Taylor up to four times a week during this time frame.

Taylor is being held at York County Prison.

